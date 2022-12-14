Ohio State offers massive transfer portal offensive tackle

Even though I’d like to believe that Ryan Day reads my content, I know he doesn’t. What I do know is that we both see a need at offensive tackle, especially considering the potential for both tackles, Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, to make a move for the next level after this season ends.

At minimum, one of the two will leave early and with not much experience behind them, Day pulled the trigger on former Rhode Island offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius and offered him a scholarship. The lineman checks in at six-foot-four-inches and 320-pounds, is getting interest from a good amount of Power 5 programs including Oregon, Nebraska, Tennessee, Boston College, Illinois and others.

The next step for the Buckeyes is getting Cornelius on campus, something that Oregon had happen this past weekend. Hopefully Day can get that visit soon to show Cornelius what Ohio State has offer.

Related

Scouts view: Newest Ohio State verbal, 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz

Related

BOOM! Four star quarterback in 2023 class flips from Washington to Ohio State

List

Where each 2023 Ohio State football recruit landed on 247Sports updated rankings

Ohio State recruiting: Buckeyes extend offer to 2025 Defensive back

List

Transfer prospect wish list for Ohio State Football

Ohio State defensive back Jaylen Johnson enters transfer portal

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire