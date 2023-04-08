Ohio State offers Georgia 2025 cornerback after a visit

It has become a recent trend with Ohio State recruiting that they are much more willing to offer a prospect following a visit to Columbus.

That is exactly the case with Georgia 2025 cornerback Devin Williams, who tweeted that he received an offer from the Buckeyes following a “great visit.”

The 5-foot, 10-inch, 155-pound defender is rated the as the No. 4 best cornerback and 51st overall prospect by the 247Sports composite rankings. Williams’ offer list is extremely impressive as well, so getting him to play his college football up north will be a big-time battle for head coach Ryan Day and defensive backs coach Tim Walton.

After a great visit, I’m truly blessed and honored to say that I have received a(n) offer from THE Ohio State University. 🌰@Coach_Davis22 @CoachTimWalton @Coach_MikeRob Huge thanks to the coaches and staff for the hospitality throughout the entire visit.#Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/Y0iDOZ5PNo — Devin Williams (@DevinWilliams21) April 7, 2023

Williams has made multiple visits this spring and if Ohio State is able to get another visit in the future, it would put them in a very good position.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire