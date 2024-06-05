Ohio State offers four-star defensive back

It feels like the Ohio State football program is making waves in the recruiting community everyday and we have another intriguing nugget of news with the most recent offer to an in-state talent. The Buckeyes have officially sent an offer to Ohio product, Jakob Weatherspooon.

The Avon product is rated a four-star athlete in the class of 2026 by most recruiting services and is likely to play cornerback at the collegiate level. The speedster is already raking in the offers, which means Ohio State is competing with Big Ten power Penn State and the other in-state schools like Cincinnati.

With it being relatively early in his recruiting cycle, it feels safe to say, Weatherspoon may have a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings.

