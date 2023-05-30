Ohio State offers Florida 2025 defensive tackle

It’s safe to say that Ohio State has recruited the state of Florida extremely well.

Multiple current and former Buckeyes players call the Sunshine State their home. The Ohio State coaching staff is now going after another Florida prospect, 2025 defensive tackle Brandon Brown, who was offered a scholarship on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 2-inch and 275 pound player is not yet ranked but will be soon after looking at his reported offer list. Schools like Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, USC and Oklahoma have already pulled the trigger and offered.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The competition is going to be fierce for Brown’s signature, but Ohio State has made it clear they want the big defensive tackle to head North and play in Columbus.

More!

Report: Ohio State to host 2024 4-star Wisconsin small forward Ohio State defensive tackle target to make commitment on Thursday Former Ohio State safety Jahsen Wint finds a new home Five-star 2024 defensive end will officially visit Ohio State This chart shows why Ohio State running back Miyan Williams is elite

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire