Ohio State offers fast-rising Georgia offensive tackle from familiar high school

Ohio State football is no stranger to Langston Hughes High School which resides just outside Atlanta, Georgia. The Buckeyes just signed tight end Jelani Thurman who prepped there and are also recruiting quarterback Air Noland, who is coming to Columbus soon to try and get a scholarship offer.

It doesn’t stop there with talented players at Langston Hughes, as today the Buckeyes offered a scholarship to offensive lineman Dontrell Glover. He’s a large young man, standing 6-foot, 6-inches tall and weighing 280 pounds.

What’s interesting is that Glover has yet to be ranked by any of the larger services, even though he previously held offers from LSU, Georgia, and Texas.

There’s no doubt that a player with the offer list that Glover is accumulating, will soon be making a rise up the recruiting ranking boards. Offensive tackle is a big need going forward and getting Glover’s attention early is a good start to his relationship with head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire