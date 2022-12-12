Ohio State offers fast-rising 2024 Maryland safety

The Buckeyes have a need in the secondary and those aren’t just filled with one recruiting class but many. Head coach Ryan Day knows that and with the new scheme that Jim Knowles brought in, there were bound to be a few players that didn’t fit what the new Ohio State defensive coordinator wanted to do.

It looks like Knowles has found an East coast prospect that fits what he is looking to accomplish in the secondary, Maryland’s Edrees Farooq. The Buckeyes offered a scholarship to the 2024 safety joining other schools like USC, Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, Ole Miss and others.

The safety stands six-feet tall and weighs 185-pounds. Even though Farooq isn’t rated very high, his list of offers shows you the quality of recruit he is and should be rated higher when outlets re-evaluate his class.

