Ohio State offers class of 2026 tight end

Ohio State football is killing it on the recruiting trail and it is has really picked up the momentum in its own backyard, but one of its most recent scholarship offers was submitted to a tight end in SEC country.

Jude Cascone is currently and unranked tight end in the class of 2026 from the state of Georgia, but apparently made a huge impression at the Ohio State camp as he was offered a scholarship in person. Cascone is another player that is going to rise quickly up the rankings as he primarily played on the defensive side of the ball as a freshman and is still learning the right end position.

An extremely raw prospect, Cascone stands at 6-feet, 2-inches and 190 pounds, with obvious room to grow, he has the profile to be a perfect H-Back style receiver or move tight end. The young prospect also received an offer from Georgia earlier in the off-season.

