Ohio State offers Bryce James, LeBron James' son, a scholarship after visit

Ohio State is officially in the running for the latest member of LeBron James' family to plan to play Division I men's basketball.

Today, after taking an unofficial visit to campus, Bryce James posted to his Twitter page that the Buckeyes have officially offered him a scholarship. The offer is the second James, a three-star shooting guard in the class of 2025, is known to hold. Duquesne, which is coached by Keith Dambrot, who coached LeBron James in high school, is the other.

James was one of multiple recruits on campus for unofficial visits. Two hours before the Ohio State football team hosted Maryland at Ohio Stadium, James and the other recruits spent time at St. John Arena for the annual Skull Session pep rally. From the floor of the men's basketball program's former home, James and the others heard football coach Ryan Day and members of the program address the crowd before then heading to a tailgate party near the arena.

As the recruits, along with associate head coach Jake Diebler, assistant coaches Jack Owens, Mike Netti and Brandon Bailey and multiple other support staffers, exited the arena, fans lined the path cleared for them and yelled for Bryce to "come home" to Ohio State.

The group, then joined by coach Chris Holtmann, arrived at Ohio Stadium roughly 45 minute before kickoff. James stood in the north end of the stadium alongside DeZhon Hall, a 2026 point guard from Indianapolis Pike, as the football teams warmed up. James spent time talking with Holtmann and was the focus of multiple photographers and fans who likewise continually encouraged him to come to Ohio State.

James also participated in a photo shoot while at Ohio State, showing himself wearing a scarlet No. 1 Buckeyes jersey.

The Buckeyes were one of a handful of finalists for Bronny James, a four-star guard in the 2023 class who ultimately signed with USC. He also took an unofficial visit to Ohio State last fall before ultimately signing with the Trojans.

Bryce James is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com rankings. The 6-4, 180-pound James will play for Sherman Oaks (California) Notre Dame this season and is ranked as the No. 13 prospect in his state, the No. 20 shooting guard in the nation and the overall No. 129 national recruit.

