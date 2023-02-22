Ohio State offers another Texan, 2025 athlete from Galveston

Yesterday, the Ohio State football staff was busy sending out offers, two in Georgia to teammates Dontrell Glover and Jakob Gude. Texas jumbo athlete Michael Fasusi received an offer as well.

The Buckeyes stayed in Texas with their first offer out on Wednesday, going to athlete 2025 Jonah Williams. At 6-foot, 3-inches, and 200 pounds, the athlete could end up as a wide receiver or safety. He’s grown since his 247Sports profile was made, an inch taller and 5 pounds heavier. Williams is not currently ranked.

It looks like Williams might outgrow being a receiver and potentially safety as well. He could end up as a linebacker when it’s all said and done.

#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_Eliano I am blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University!! Praise God✝️ #HCville #gobuckeyes pic.twitter.com/YRoquU2ljY — Jonah Williams (@JonahW409) February 22, 2023

With the Buckeyes entering the fray, Williams also held early offers from Texas, Oklahoma and a few others.

