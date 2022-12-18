Ohio State offers 5-Star 2025 Michigan quarterback

The drama for Ohio State Football quarterback recruiting seems like it is on full tilt the last few days. Let’s quickly recap what has happened.

On Wednesday the 14th, 2023 South Dakota signal caller Lincoln Kienholz flipped his pledge from washington to the Buckeyes. Saturday the 17th saw massive news, as Arizona 5-Star and top overall prospect in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola decommitted from the program.

With so much focus on Raiola’s decision to move on from Ohio State, the news of 2025 Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood getting an offer went under the radar. Well, the 5-Star from up north should be getting our attention.

Blessed to Receive A offer from Ohio State University #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/H5LAOy5Wm7 — Bryce Jay Underwood (@BryceUnderwoo16) December 17, 2022

The Buckeyes join Notre Dame, Michigan, Tennessee and others vying to gain early interest from the six-foot-two-inch and 200-pound rising junior. He is currently the top quarterback in the class at this early junction and Ryan Day would love to steal him away from TTUN’s territory.

