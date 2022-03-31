Ohio State offers 5-star 2024 cornerback out of Florida

Things are always moving and shaking when it comes to big-time college football recruiting — especially at THE Ohio State University. And while Ryan Day and staff are still in the pretty early stages of putting together the 2023 class, they are always looking out to the next cycle because you have to get in on some of the best talent early and stay on them.

And so it is with the latest offer Ohio State just dished out. According to his Twitter account, the Buckeyes offered a scholarship to 5-star 2024 defensive back Desmond Ricks out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida on Wednesday.

Here is the low down on Ricks and why he could be an important piece of the 2024 class should OSU be able to land his services.

Recruiting Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 ***** 2 1 1 Rivals ***** 2 1 1 ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A On3 Recruiting ***** 2 2 1 247 Composite ***** 1 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Bradenton, FL Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-foot, 1-inch Weight 170-pounds Class 2024

Recruitment Details

Having fun wit it 🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/O4WRk9EzME — Desmond Ricks (@DesmondRicks2) March 29, 2022

Offered on March 29, 2022

Visit | Pending

Other Top Offers

North Carolina

Auburn

Alabama

Florida

Florida State

Recruiting Film

Twitter Announcement

Blessed to receive a offer from Ohio state university #GoBuckeyes 🌰 pic.twitter.com/wKZyc15AJl — Desmond Ricks (@DesmondRicks2) March 29, 2022

