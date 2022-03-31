Ohio State offers 5-star 2024 cornerback out of Florida
Things are always moving and shaking when it comes to big-time college football recruiting — especially at THE Ohio State University. And while Ryan Day and staff are still in the pretty early stages of putting together the 2023 class, they are always looking out to the next cycle because you have to get in on some of the best talent early and stay on them.
And so it is with the latest offer Ohio State just dished out. According to his Twitter account, the Buckeyes offered a scholarship to 5-star 2024 defensive back Desmond Ricks out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida on Wednesday.
Here is the low down on Ricks and why he could be an important piece of the 2024 class should OSU be able to land his services.
NEXT … Desmond Ricks’ Recruiting Profile
Recruiting Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
*****
2
1
1
Rivals
*****
2
1
1
ESPN
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
On3 Recruiting
*****
2
2
1
247 Composite
*****
1
1
1
Vitals
Hometown
Bradenton, FL
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-foot, 1-inch
Weight
170-pounds
Class
2024
Recruitment Details
Having fun wit it 🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/O4WRk9EzME
— Desmond Ricks (@DesmondRicks2) March 29, 2022
Offered on March 29, 2022
Visit | Pending
Other Top Offers
North Carolina
Auburn
Alabama
Florida
Florida State
Recruiting Film
Twitter Announcement
Blessed to receive a offer from Ohio state university #GoBuckeyes 🌰 pic.twitter.com/wKZyc15AJl
— Desmond Ricks (@DesmondRicks2) March 29, 2022
[listicle id=72298]
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
1
1