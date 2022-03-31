Ohio State offers 5-star 2024 cornerback out of Florida

Phil Harrison
Things are always moving and shaking when it comes to big-time college football recruiting — especially at THE Ohio State University. And while Ryan Day and staff are still in the pretty early stages of putting together the 2023 class, they are always looking out to the next cycle because you have to get in on some of the best talent early and stay on them.

And so it is with the latest offer Ohio State just dished out. According to his Twitter account, the Buckeyes offered a scholarship to 5-star 2024 defensive back Desmond Ricks out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida on Wednesday.

Here is the low down on Ricks and why he could be an important piece of the 2024 class should OSU be able to land his services.

Recruiting Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

*****

2

1

1

Rivals

*****

2

1

1

ESPN

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

On3 Recruiting

*****

2

2

1

247 Composite

*****

1

1

1

Vitals

Hometown

Bradenton, FL

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-foot, 1-inch

Weight

170-pounds

Class

2024

Recruitment Details

  • Offered on March 29, 2022

  • Visit | Pending

Other Top Offers

North Carolina
Auburn
Alabama
Florida
Florida State

Recruiting Film

Twitter Announcement

[listicle id=72298]

