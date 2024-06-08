Ohio State offers 2026 tight end

Ohio State is holding their high school football camps this month and they are utilizing this opportunity to identify talent and extend offers. These camps offers are more about future classes, but it provides us some insight into who and what to look for the next few years.

Another interesting high school recruit at tight end was extended an offer on Thursday after what was rumored to be an eye catching camp performance. Lincoln Keyes is not yet ranked by many recruiting services, but the Michigan native is expected to be highly ranked within the 2026 class once these services catch on.

Keyes is already 6-foot, 6-inches and 220-pounds with a ton of potential to fill out that massive frame even more before hitting a college campus. The young recruit received his first offer from Arizona State and has also visited Big Ten foe and in-state school, Michigan State.

Tommy Carr to Lincoln Keyes Touchdown! Saline 43 Huron 7 pic.twitter.com/ekWj2L44Mx — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) September 30, 2023

