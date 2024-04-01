Ohio State offers 2026 North Carolina linebacker

It was a big weekend for Ohio State football recruiting as the Buckeyes landed commitments from four players in the 2025 class.

This included a big addition at linebacker as Tarvos Alford, a four-star recruit on all four major recruiting resources committed to the Buckeyes on Saturday. He joins Eli Lee who committed to Ohio State in October as the two linebacker commits for the Buckeyes in the 2025 class.

In the 2026 class, Ohio State has put out offers to linebackers including Thomas Davis Jr. who received an offer today. The 6-foot-2, 195 pound linebacker is the son of former Carolina Panthers all pro linebacker Thomas Davis.

Davis attends Weddington high school in North Carolina. He is rated as a four-star recruit by On3, 247Sports, and Rivals. He is highest rated by Rivals who currently rates him as the top linebacker in the class.

Davis will be a highly sought after player in the 2026 class as he now holds 21 offers. NC State appears to be an early favorite to land him, however it is still very early in the recruiting process as he also holds offers from USC, Penn State, LSU, Notre Dame, and others.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire