Ohio State offers 2026 elite Tennessee quarterback

Ohio State is not afraid to go into SEC country to find their quarterbacks and 2026 is turning out to be no different.

The 2024 recruiting class has a commitment from Georgia’s Air Noland, former Buckeye and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields started his career at his home state power Georgia then transferred in.

The 2026 class is a long way from signing but head coach Ryan Day has already targeted one quarterback, Georgia’s Julian Lewis, and now a second, Tennessee’s Jared Curtis.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 200-pound quarterback is viewed as one of the best in the country. Curtis already held offers from Alabama, LSU, and Notre Dame prior to Ohio State pulling the trigger.

For the majority of the 2026 recruiting class, players have yet to be ranked so Curtis hasn’t been ranked against his peers yet.

It’s extremely early in Curtis’ recruitment to get an indication of where he is leaning toward, but with Ohio State entering the mix early, expect the Buckeyes to go hard after him.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire