Ohio State offers 2025 New York offensive tackle while on campus

Ohio State football held a recruiting even on Friday evening and there were some fireworks at 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. made his verbal commitment.

Not to be overshadowed by the Buckeye BOOM! was head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Justin Frye offering 2025 New York offensive tackle Rowan Byrne.

The 6-foot, 6-inch, 295-pound tackle doesn’t have a ranking due to the early nature of his class, but he’s worthy of the offer. Ohio State has followed Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan, and others in offering Byrne.

It most likely won’t be the last recruiting tidbit that we hear about this weekend with Aaron Scott’s pending announcement, but this is a significant offer and shouldn’t get lost in the shuffle.

At the current moment, Ohio State has two commitments in the 2025 class, quarterback Tavien St. Clair and cornerback Jontae Gilbert.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire