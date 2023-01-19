Ohio State offers 2025 Texas speedster running back

The need for a running back is starting to show for Ohio State in the 2025 recruiting class. They have already sent out an offer to six backs, seven if you count instate athlete Bo Jackson.

Another one went out to a running back today, as Texas’ Tory Blaylock has been offered by running back coach Tony Alford according to the tweet. At five-foot-eleven-inches and 175-pounds, Blaylock brings elite track speed to the gridiron.

Already holding over twenty offers from the likes of Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others, Blaylock fits what many collegiate programs are looking for, including the Buckeyes. Still two classes away from signing, it seems like Ryan Day and his staff are casting a wide net to find a back in the class.

