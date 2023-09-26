Ohio State offers 2025 Texas defensive lineman

With a well earned bye week for Ohio State Football, the coaching staff is going to hit the recruiting trail hard.

Multiple coaches were on the road, and Landon Rink, a 6-foot, 2-inch, 270-pound defensive end was offered a scholarship. The class of 2025 lineman already had multiple impressive offers which included Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes are the latest school to reach out with a scholarship to the No. 31 defensive lineman and 289th overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The offer list and rankings don’t quite line up, so it seems like when there is a re-rank of Rink’s class, he should see a move north.

At the current moment, Ohio State has just one commit for the 2025 cycle, quarterback Tavien St. Clair.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire