Ohio State offers 2025 Georgia wide receiver

Ohio State football has been on a hot streak in recruiting, and it doesn’t want the good times to end.

The Buckeye staff is focusing in on the 2025 class, and one of its top targets was given an offer on Tuesday, wide receiver James Johnson. The 6-foot, 175-pound Georgian isn’t ranked currently, but looking at his offer list, he will be soon.

Multiple SEC schools have already pulled the trigger, and now Ohio State has entered the mix. The Buckeyes have had a good amount of success recruiting the Peach Tree state, and it looks like they are trying to continue that trend.

Johnson is coming off an impressive junior campaign, where he accounted for 1,494 yards combined receiving and rushing yards, while scoring 29 touchdowns. It’s the kind of production that teams will take notice of, which Ohio State clearly has.

The Buckeyes are off to another impressive start in its 2025 class, already with six commits, most of them being among the top players in the nation.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire