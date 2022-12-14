Ohio State offers 2025 defensive back out of Baltimore

Despite the Ohio State football team prepping for one of the biggest games in their history against Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff, they continue to work the recruiting trail. Another offer was made, but this time in the class of 2025. On Monday, Blake Woodby, a cornerback in the class of 2025 from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, received a scholarship offer.

Woodby does not yet have a star rating from most recruiting services but is viewed as a likely five-star prospect and already has offers from other heavy hitters like Georgia and Georgia Tech. Ohio State safeties coach, Perry Eliano, has been communicating with Woodby after his fantastic sophomore year and he finally received an offer from the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is widely regarded as DBU, but that reputation has taken a hit since 2019 and this staff is working as hard as possible to regain that reputation. The Ohio State program is hoping to pick up a few stars from St. Frances Academy as they offered Woodby, and Edrees Farooq, a three-star in the class of 2024, Kevyn Humes from the 2025 class, and Ify Obidegwu, who is a three-star in the 2024 class.

