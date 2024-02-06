Ohio State offers 2025 5-star Alabama defensive end

The loss of Nick Saban is still having ripple effects throughout college football, and Ohio State is once again trying to capitalize on it.

Already the Buckeyes have gotten transfers from safety Caleb Downs, center Seth McLaughlin and quarterback Julian Sayin. Over the weekend they grabbed a commit from 5-star cornerback Na’eem Offord. Now, an offer out to Alabama native Zion Grady was the most recent move, as the Buckeyes are looking to make a positive impression on the 6-foot, 4-inch and 220-pound edge rusher.

Grady is one of the best prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 1 player at his position and 23rd overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Currently the 247Sports Crystal Ball picks favor the Crimson Tide to land a commitment from Grady, but those were all made prior to Saban riding off into the sunset. You have to make the assumption that at this point, his recruitment has reset due to the Hall of Fame coaching no longer leading the program.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire