Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. goes off the board in the first round of the NFL draft

Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. has been selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. With the sixth pick, the Arizona Cardinals selected what is widely considered the No. 1 offensive tackle in this year’s draft class.

Out of Cincinnati, Ohio, Johnson Jr. committed to OSU in 2020 as a five-star prospect and was inserted into the fray on the offensive line as a freshman. Paris played in 31 games with Ohio State during his three seasons with the program between 2020-22, and he started 26 consecutive games in 2021 and 2022.

In 2022, Johnson Jr. earned unanimous All-America honors as a

left tackle by the Walter Camp Foundation, Football Writers Association of America, and American Football Coaches Association. He was also named First-Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media.

March 5, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana; Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson, Jr. (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Possessed with a rare blend of power and athleticism, Johnson Jr. is light on his feet and equally adept at pass protection and run blocking, and he’s only tapped into the high ceiling he possesses. He could very well be an All-Pro not too far down the line for the Cardinals.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire