Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones sets a Senior Bowl record

Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones is a large man. The 21-year-old Buckeye measured in at 6-foot-8 and weighed 375 pounds at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week.

In addition, Jones set a new Senior Bowl record with an 89.5″ wingspan. Oh, there’s more, Jones’ arms measured in at 36 5/8″.

Jones didn’t just flash before practice, either. Once practice began, Jones routinely stood out.

Check out this rep:

Watch Ohio State OT Dawand Jones get off the ball… at 375 pounds. Nice job to reset his hands, and the big boy loves his snatch trap. pic.twitter.com/1sCra9PJ6e — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 1, 2023

Those types of reps were normal for Jones on Tuesday. The following rep is against an impressive pass rusher in Andre Carter, from Army. Watch how easy this was for Jones. The play earned him praise from one of the NFL’s best head coaches Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin.

.@OhioStateFB OT Dawand Jones vs Andre Carter in run defense/run block drill. Easy win for the massive 6-8, 350 lbs OT#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin was front and center for it with some praise for Jones after the rep pic.twitter.com/AogvuQzVf6 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 31, 2023

The Washington Commanders need plenty of help along the offensive line. While the Commanders, at pick No. 16, may be a bit too low for Jones’ teammate, Paris Johnson, or Broderick Jones and Peter Skoronski, perhaps Dawand Jones becomes a legitimate option for them.

Washington started a combination of Cornelius Lucas and Sam Cosmi at right tackle in 2022. Many believe Cosmi’s NFL future is inside at guard. If the Commanders selected Dawand Jones, he’s the day one starter at right tackle.

