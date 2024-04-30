Ohio State offensive lineman and former USC target hits transfer portal

The college football transfer portal closes at the end of April. In these final moments before the spring portal window closes, we are still seeing players file paperwork to get into the portal. Schools will be able to pick from portal prospects into the month of May, but the next several hours are dramatic because schools and coaching staffs don’t want to see certain players leave. Near the end of the spring portal window, an Ohio State offensive lineman who had previously been a USC target has chosen to enter the transfer portal.

Enokk Vimahi is the lineman who is opting for a fresh start.

Buckeyes Wire recalled the time five years ago when Ohio State beat out USC for Vimahi:

“Hawaii product Enokk Vimahi has signed with Ohio State, and Ryan Day deserves a ton of credit on this one. The four-star product out Kahuku High in Hawaii was thought to be a heavy USC lean, but the full-court press by Day at the finish line was enough to sway Vimahi to come to Columbus.”

Let’s see if USC can enter the push for an offensive lineman it could certainly use.

