Ohio State offensive line target Jackson Lloyd has ‘great time’ on official visit

The only issue Ohio State football has had in recruiting over the past few cycles has been on the offensive line.

The Buckeye coaching staff is looking to correct that in the 2025 cycle, and one of those who could help is Indiana offensive tackle jackson lloyd. The 6-foot, 7-inch and 280-pound mauler was in Columbus over the weekend for an official visit and according to him, he “had a great time.”

Ohio State has made his top six, and has to battle Alabama, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee and USC for his commitment. Lloyd is ranked as the nations No. 187 overall prospect and 19th offensive tackle according to the 247Sports Composite.

Ohio State currently has a commitment from in-state star tackle Carter Lowe, but would love to add two or three more elite prospects at the position to round out the cycle.

