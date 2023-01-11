Ohio State offensive line starter coming back for 2023 season

The Buckeyes haven’t received the best news regarding their offensive line in the last few days. It wasn’t a surprise offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. decided to leave for the NFL, however, center Luke Wypler leaving was.

It’s almost a forgone conclusion that a third starter, tackle Dawand Jones, will follow his teammates to the NFL. He’s already committed to playing in the Senior Bowl.

The unit could have lost a fourth member. However, Matthew Jones announced Wednesday morning that he plans to return to Columbus for another season. Jones and fellow guard Donovan Jackson will be the two returning starters along the line in 2023 if Jones does what we expect.

RUN IT BACK THEN 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/CKu0RZ6jEK — Matt Jones (@GrindTime55) January 11, 2023

Jones mentions unfinished business in his return post, which surely means a win against our rivals along with another shot with his Ohio State teammates at a College Football Playoff title.

Related

Ohio State center Luke Wypler makes decision on future with Buckeyes

Related

Ohio State can’t close on transfer portal offensive lineman, commits to USC

Related

Paris Johnson Jr. makes NFL draft decision

List

Ohio State football 2023 NFL draft declaration tracker

Ohio State football 2023 NFL draft declaration tracker | Buckeyes Wire

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire