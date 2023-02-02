Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline says three Buckeye receivers in the first round of ‘24 NFL Draft

There is something to be said about what Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has done with his wide receiver group. Two of his “graduates” just came off 1,000-yard seasons in their rookie NFL seasons, the Saints’ Chris Olave and Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Another, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is expected to be selected in the first round of this coming NFL draft, following the footsteps of the two above. We know that Marvin Harrison Jr. is most likely to do the same in the following draft but Hartline thinks there will be two more.

The recently elevated leader of the Buckeye offense replied to a Twitter thread that he believes three more will join Olave, Wilson, and soon-to-be selected JSN as first-round picks.

Duh but numbers don’t matter. We have 3 1st rounders next year… — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) February 2, 2023

We obviously expect Harrison Jr. to go and the other clear choice is Emeka Egbuka as mentioned in the thread, but who would be the third? Could it be Julian Fleming? Maybe Xavier Johnson?

It’s hard to know who Hartline was inferring, but his track record speaks for itself. If he believes that three will get selected, I don’t think many are going to doubt Hartline’s statement.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire