Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline involved in an ATV accident

The day after Ohio State’s spring football calendar came to an end with the annual spring game, offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was involved in an accident.

Fortunately for the former wide receiver, it seems as though it was nothing major: He tweeted that he is in good shape. It most likely was a scary moment, as it has been reported he crashed his ATV on his home property.

Hartline was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, which hopefully is just a precautionary measure after an accident of that caliber. Not many details are available on how the accident occurred, but any time you operate any sort of vehicle, there is a risk.

I appreciate everyones support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well. 🙏🏼🫡 — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) April 16, 2023

We wish Hartline a speedy recovery and hope everything turns out fine.

More!

The day after: Lasting thoughts on Ohio State’s spring game Ohio State among four schools 5-star cornerback is still considering BOOM! Ohio State gets a commitment from instate running back Thoughts following Ohio State’s Scarlet and Gray spring game Watch: Ohio State’s Tristan Gebbia finds Noah Rogers for a long touchdown

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire