Ohio State offense adjusting to a new reality

Oct. 13—In the preseason it was often assumed that with the best group of receivers in college football and last year's four top running backs coming back for another season, the presence of those skill players would keep Ohio State's offense running as smoothly as it had last season even though it would be led by an inexperienced quarterback working behind an offensive line with three new starters.

It hasn't quite worked out that way in OSU's first five games, though.

The Buckeyes' offense hasn't been bad. But it comes up short in several categories when compared to last year's offense, which ranked second in the country at 44.2 points a game at the end of the season.

In the first five games this season against Indiana, Youngstown State, Western Kentucky, Notre Dame and Maryland, OSU's quarterbacks have thrown nine touchdown passes.

Last season in the first five games, the Buckeyes had 19 touchdown passes against Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo, Wisconsin and Rutgers.

In the first five games this season, OSU is averaging 35 points a game, 434.4 yards of total offense and 131.6 yards rushing. A year ago in its first five games it averaged 48.8 points, 529.6 yards of total offense and 226.2 rushing yards a game.

One thing not causing the drop is the new NCAA clock rule. OSU is averaging only 1.8 fewer offensive plays per game this year than it ran last year.

The bottom line is that replacing a quarterback who was picked No. 2 overall in the NFL draft and three linemen who were selected in the first, fourth and sixth rounds of that draft isn't going to happen overnight no matter how many great skill players you have.

