Ohio State and Notre Dame have something in common: 'Every fan here hates Michigan'

While Ohio State and Notre Dame are meeting head to head for the eighth time in college football history, both programs have something in common: both dislike Michigan.

During ESPN's "College GameDay," a Notre Dame fan was seen with a sign that read "We hate Michigan more," signifying the Fighting Irish's rivalry with the Wolverines that started in 1887. Both Brutus Buckeye and The Leprechaun stood on either side of the sign and pointed to it.

"Every fan here hates Michigan," Pat McAfee said.

The most AUTHENTIC line as a Notre Dame fan 😂😂☘️ #NotreDame #GoIrish #Michigan #GoBlue Ohio State will never be as HATED as Michigan 🔥🔥 ENEMIES FOR LIFE pic.twitter.com/JvUVlHE1kM — ✭Dallasfanindc✭ BEAT OHIO STATE ☘️ (@Dallasfanindc1) September 23, 2023

But Michigan has had the upper hand in both rivalries.

Michigan has the advantage over Notre Dame, posting a 25-17-1 advantage and winning their most recent matchup: a 45-14 win in Ann Arbor during the 2019 season.

Michigan also leads its series against Ohio State with a 60-51-6 record, including two straight wins against the Buckeyes in 2021 and 2022.

Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Brutus Buckeye celebrates the Ohio State Buckeyes' 35-7 win over Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Michigan is not scheduled to meet Notre Dame again until the 2033 and 2034 season, while Ohio Stater will see the Wolverines Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor.

