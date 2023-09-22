Ohio State at Notre Dame: What to know about Saturday's top-10 matchup

Sep. 22—Who: No. 6 Ohio State No. 9 Notre Dame

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend. Ind.

TV/Radio: NBC/1410

Series history: Ohio State leads 5-2 with wins in the last five games. The Fighting Irish won two games in the 1930s.

Last meeting: Xavier Johnson caught a 24-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to give Ohio State a 14-10 lead. Miyan Willams tacked on a 2-yard touchdown run to cap a 95-yard drive with 4:51 left in the fourth quarter, and Ohio State won 21-10.

Coaches: Ohio State's Ryan Day is 48-6 in five seasons, including 32 — 2 in the Big Ten. Marcus Freeman is 13-5 in two seasons at Notre Dame.

Ohio State notes: Ohio State is third nationally in total defense (223.7 yards per game) and second in scoring (6.7 points per game) ... The Buckeyes are 20th in scoring offense (40.3 points per game) and 24th in total offense (474.7 ypg.) ...They are 93rd nationally in third down conversions (36.4 percent) ... Ohio State has not allowed a point in the second half this season... Cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. was a starting receiver for the Irish last season... TreVeyon Henderson surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards last week against Western Kentucky.

Notre Dame notes: Freeman is a Wayne High School graduate, as is cornerbacks coach/pass defensive coordinator Mike Mickens... Starting defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste is a transfer from Ohio State... The Fighting Irish are 23-12-1 in home games where both teams are in the top 10 and 11-9 as the lower-ranked team... Notre Dame has scored at least 40 points in its last five games... Notre Dame has scored 184 points in the its first four games, the most for the program since 1914 and the fourth-most in program history... Joe Alt was ranked the No. 1 returning offensive tackle in the country by Pro Football Focus before the season while Benjamin Johnson was the No. 4 cornerback... Offensive lineman Aamil Wagner (Wayne High School) and safety Ben Minich (Lakota West) are 2 of 10 Notre Dame players from Ohio... The Irish will wear their special green jerseys Saturday night and give out LED wristbands to fans that will light up at certain times throughout the game.

Quoted: Freeman on the game: "We expect to see a lot of green in that stadium, and I think it's going to be a really cool opportunity, a great opportunity on Saturday night to play a great opponent in Notre Dame Stadium... I'm looking forward to seeing Ryan Day again. He's done an unbelievable job within that program, and I've told him every time I talk to him that he's just done a tremendous job of really leading that program. So, we know it's going to be a really good opponent with a great coaching staff, and we're looking forward to that."

Next week: The Buckeyes do not play again until hosting Maryland on Oct. 7. Notre Dame is scheduled to play at Duke at 7:30 Saturday night.

Prediction: Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 27