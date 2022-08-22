Ohio State, not Alabama, is the most popular national championship bet

Georgia is the defending national champion and Alabama is currently the betting favorite to win it all. But another team is attracting the most action in the days leading up to the 2022 college football season.

That team is Ohio State, which saw its streak of four consecutive Big Ten titles come to an end last season, but received more bets and more money to win the national title at BetMGM than any other team.

The Buckeyes, who are currently listed at +320, have received 21.3% of the bets and 39.1% of the money. Ohio State had one of the best offenses in the country last year and returns Heisman finalist CJ Stroud at quarterback and stars Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson at receiver and running back.

The defense was a big issue for OSU, however, and coach Ryan Day is attempting to alleviate that with Jim Knowles now on his staff as defensive coordinator. Knowles did a tremendous job at Oklahoma State and has an extremely talented group to work with in Columbus. If Knowles can get the defense right, Ohio State has the potential to win its first national championship since 2014.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

OSU edged out Alabama for the most national title wagers. The Crimson Tide, currently the favorites at +190, have received 20.6% of the bets and 21.1% of the money. Alabama lost to Georgia in last year’s national championship game but have Heisman-winning QB Bryce Young back for another season with All-American linebacker Will Anderson wreaking havoc off the edge.

OSU and Alabama are by far the two most popular bets. The third-highest ticket count belongs to Michigan at 6.4%. The Wolverines won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time but fell in the semifinals to Georgia. Michigan currently has +5000 odds to win the title and has received 5.6% of the money.

Beyond Michigan is USC, which is up to +2000 despite going 4-8. The reasons for optimism? The Trojans lured Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams away from Oklahoma and should have one of the best offenses in the Pac-12. USC has received the fourth-most bets (5.6%) and money (4.5%).

Georgia (+350), meanwhile, has received the eighth-most bets (3.6%) and sixth-most money (4.3%). Teams that have received more national title bets than the Bulldogs include Notre Dame (5.1%), Clemson (5.0%) and Texas A&M (4.5%).

Below are the updated national title odds at BetMGM: