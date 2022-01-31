Ohio State with no move in latest AP college basketball Poll

The Ohio State basketball team had some mixed results — at least in the win/loss column last week — that resulted in no change in its ranking with the latest Associated Press college basketball poll that was released on Monday.

The Buckeyes beat Minnesota earlier in the week on the road but dropped a heartbreaking, important contest — also on the road — vs. Purdue on Sunday. The voters were at least somewhat impressed with OSU’s showing against the Boilermakers, one in which Ohio State rallied from a 20-point deficit only to lose on a last-second 3-pointer, to not penalize the Buckeyes. As a result, OSU check in at No. 16, the same as last week.

Ahead of Ohio State in the new order of the top ten is Auburn, Gonzaga, UCLA, Purdue, Kentucky, Houston, Arizona, Baylor, Duke, and Kansas.

POLL ALERT: UCLA climbs to No. 3, Kentucky jumps to No. 5 in AP Top 25; Auburn, Gonzaga remain 1-2. Full poll: https://t.co/fsTeL81mRs pic.twitter.com/rQLXPngAR0 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 31, 2022

The Buckeyes next hit the court on Thursday when it hosts Iowa.

