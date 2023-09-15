Ohio State is no longer the most expensive resale ticket in college football

According to Front Office Sports, using data provided by TicketIQ, Colorado is the most expensive college football ticket in the secondary market, averaging at $517 per ticket.

Colorado has overtaken Ohio State for the highest average ticket price in college football: $517.https://t.co/1UbSVwUh6K pic.twitter.com/o3PlxYl8nx — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 14, 2023

The Buckeyes are now second at $512 for home games. Ohio State had been at the top spot since the start of the 2021 season.

Both ESPN's "College GameDay" and Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" will be in Boulder, Colorado for the Buffaloes' rivalry matchup with Colorado State.

How much are Ohio State tickets on StubHub?

Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Ty Hamilton (58) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) play during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium.

Tickets are available for each game remaining on Ohio State's home schedule.

Heading into Ohio State's home game Saturday against Western Kentucky, tickets start at $18.

Resale tickets for Ohio State vs. Maryland on Oct. 7 are starting at $62, while the Buckeyes' matchup vs. Penn State are starting at $212.

Resale tickets for Ohio State's primetime matchup against Michigan State Nov. 11 start at $90, while tickets for Ohio State's home finale against Minnesota Nov. 18 are starting at $50.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State 23, Indiana 3

Sept. 9: Ohio State 37, Youngstown State 7

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX

