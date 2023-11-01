Ohio State ranked No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings

Ohio State is No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night.

>>Ohio State stays at No. 3 in latest Top 25 polls after Saturday’s win at Wisconsin

The Buckeyes are coming off a 24-10 road victory against Wisconsin.

They have an 8-0 start to the season.

Ohio State is ahead of Georgia, Michigan, and Florida State, who rounded out the top-four teams.

This was the first of six rankings by the College Football Playoff Committee.

The final rankings will be released on December 3. The semifinals will be played on January 1 at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl ahead of the National Championship Game on January 8 in Houston, Texas.

The Buckeyes will face off against Rutgers this Saturday starting at 12 p.m. here on Channel 7.



