Ohio State is No. 1 in first CFP Rankings
Jason Fitz and Mike Golic Jr. react to the first iteration of the 2023 College Football Playoff Rankings, with Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Washington, and Oregon rounding out the top six.
Jason Fitz and Mike Golic Jr. react to the first iteration of the 2023 College Football Playoff Rankings, with Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Washington, and Oregon rounding out the top six.
Oklahoma entered Week 9 undefeated, but dropped down four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing 38-33 to Kansas.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
It’s a tale of strength versus strength in this highly intriguing SEC matchup.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
Victor Wembanyama enjoyed his first Halloween since entering the NBA and picked the the perfect first costume.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Here's every impact deal that went down not only on the day of the NFL trade deadline, but going back the past couple weeks as well.
Brooke Wyckoff is entering her second full season leading No. 18 Florida State this fall.
The Fever, Sparks, Mercury and Storm are all vying for the No. 1 overall draft pick
Young is a former No. 2 overall pick.
Renee Miller presents a look at players who have outperformed their fantasy draft slots halfway through the NFL season.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Vincent Goodwill sits down with Jake Fischer to react to the news of a blockbuster trade that sends James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.
Sweat has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season and is in the final year of his contract with the Commanders.
Kriisa will be eligible to play on Dec. 16 against UMass.