Ohio State is No. 1, committee ignores Michigan scandal lead College Football Fix podcast

Ohio State was installed as the No. 1 team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But are the Buckeyes are really the best team in the country ahead of Georgia, Michigan or even Florida State?

Not part of the committee's consideration when doing its ranking of the best 25 teams is the Michigan sign-stealing scandal that continues to get stranger and stranger. An investigation is looking at whether suspended analyst Connor Stalions was on the Central Michigan sideline during its game against Michigan State earlier this season.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a wild interaction with a caller on his radio show Monday after the team's loss to North Carolina State. Swinney went on for five minutes defending the state of his program, but the prospects for the Tigers turning things around soon seem unlikely.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg discuss these topics and look ahead to an important slate of Week 10 games in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio State leads as Michigan scandal won't impact playoff rankings