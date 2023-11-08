Ohio State No. 1 in College Football Rankings again

Nov. 7—Ohio State is No. 1 again this week in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia is No. 2 while Michigan is No. 3 again this week.

Florida State is fourth while Washington is fifth.

Those are all of the undefeated teams.

Once-beaten Oregon is sixth with Texas No. 7, Alabama No. 8, Mississippi No. 9 and Penn State rounding out the top 10.

Georgia could not ascend to the top despite beating Missouri, their best win of the season, last week. The Tigers dropped two spots to 14th this week.

At the same time, one of Ohio State's two strong wins lost some luster when Notre Dame lost to Clemson, but the Buckeyes still have a pair of ranked wins.

The Fighting Irish are No. 20 this week while Penn State, a 20-12 loser at Ohio State last month, is No. 10.

Georgia gets another big chance to pad its resume this week with a game against No. 9 Mississippi while Ohio State is set to play host to a struggling Michigan State team

The Nittany Lions face Michigan this week in Happy Valley, giving the Wolverines their first chance to get a win over a ranked opponent this season.

Meanwhile Iowa moved into the rankings at 22.

The Hawkeyes don't play Ohio State or Michigan but lost to Penn State and could end up winning the Big Ten West.