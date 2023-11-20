Ohio State NIL collective launches 'Ohio Against the World' merchandise for Michigan game

As Ohio State prepares for a third-straight matchup with huge stakes against Michigan, the Buckeyes took a page out of their hated rival's playbook in the merchandising department.

The Wolverines, still embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal that will keep coach Jim Harbaugh off the sidelines Saturday, took to wearing "Michigan vs. Everybody" apparel as talk continued to swirl. In a counter-move, Buckeye NIL collective The 1870 Society is putting "Ohio Against the World" on merch and selling it — making Saturday's contest a game between two top-five teams who think they have everything to prove to everyone else.

The mantra, of course, dates to before Michigan was being investigated: Buckeye coach Ryan Day proudly proclaimed "it's always been Ohio against the world, and it will continue to be Ohio against the world" after an emotional win over Notre Dame (and in direct response to former Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz). This is just progression.

Ryan Day never doubted his team's toughness. pic.twitter.com/bPfyp1CvqA — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 24, 2023

Day and the Buckeyes are technically underdogs heading into Saturday's matchup against Michigan, with BetMGM giving the Buckeyes 3.5 points as of Monday. That's a negligible spread, particularly for a team going on the road during Rivalry Week, but it does support the narrative.

College football coaches love few things more than the underdog status: It has paid dividends for Kirby Smart and the burgeoning dynasty cultivated at Georgia, and Day has espoused a similar mentality with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State was No. 2 in the Week 12 CFP rankings, with Tuesday's unveiling not expected to bring change. The Buckeyes were also No. 2 in last week's Coaches Poll. Ohio State and Michigan might be playing for a playoff spot Saturday. This is just the beginning of a big week of trash talk between two teams hoping for a chance to play for a Big Ten title.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ohio State NIL collective launches 'Ohio Against the World' merchandise