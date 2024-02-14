Ohio State near the top in ESPN’s way-too-early top 25 for the 2024 season

Now that signing day is over and the majority of transfers have made their decisions, Ohio State football has a much better feel for what to expect in 2024.

ESPN’s way-too-early top-25 reflected that, as the Buckeyes made a jump from No. 5 to No. 2 in the most recent update. Mark Schlabach, who compiled the list, noted the big time transfers (quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins, and safety Caleb Downs) along with Chip Kelly replacing Bill O’Brien as the offensive coordinator as the reason for Ohio State’s jump.

Not only that, the return of multiple major players from last year’s team helped with the upward movement.

Schlabach also astutely noted that “Coach Ryan Day won’t have any excuses if the Buckeyes aren’t a top CFP (College Football Playoff) contender.” He’s right, as long as Ohio State plays to its capabilities, they should make a return to the playoff with a top seed.

Looking at the rest of the Big Ten, Oregon checked in at No. 3, Penn State at No. 8, and Michigan at No. 13. Schlabach had Iowa dropping out and just missing the rankings along with Wisconsin and USC.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire