Ohio State’s Neal Shipley finishes U.S. Open as low amateur

It has been one whale of a season beyond the college game for Ohio State men’s golfer, Neal Shipley. After finishing as the low amateur at the Master’s earlier this year, he doubled down and accomplished the same feat this weekend at the U.S. Open.

Shipley was one of three amateurs to make the cut at Pinehurst No. 2, and finished the championship at +6, two shots ahead of Florida State’s Luke Clanton who started the day tied with Shipley.

The graduate student becomes just the tenth amateur golfer to win low amateur at both the Master’s and U.S. Open in the same year, joining another former Buckeye, Jack Nicklaus. You may have heard of him.

Neal Shipley is the low amateur in a major for the second time this year! He has earned low amateur honors at both @TheMasters and @USOpenGolf in 2024. pic.twitter.com/vSYV9bilBt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2024

Shipley has clearly shown that he belongs with the big boys of the sport. Hopefully, the type of finishes we’ve seen from him at these PGA majors translate into a long and distinguished professional golf career.

