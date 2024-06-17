Ohio State’s Neal Shipley earns low amateur status at U.S. Open in Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (WCMH) — For the second time this year, Ohio State University golfer Neal Shipley finished a major championship as a low amateur, joining an elite group of golfers in the process.

Shipley finished the U.S. Open at Pinehurst with a score of 6-over for the championship, which follows his low amateur finish at the Masters earlier this year. Few golfers have been low amateurs at both tournaments in the same year, including Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar and most recently Viktor Hovland in 2019. He’s the first Buckeye to accomplish the feat since Jack Nicklaus in 1960.

Bryson DeChambeau wins his second U.S. Open title, beating Rory McIlroy by 1 shot

“I think it means I’ve got some big shoes to fill because the guys who have done it before have obviously gone on to have some great careers,” Shipley said. “I’m just really happy with the career that I’ve had as an amateur and the legacy hopefully that I’ll leave.”

Shipley was locked in a tight battle with his Sunday playing partner, Luke Clanton, who was also vying for the low amateur honor. The rising junior at Florida State bogeyed three of his final five holes to finish two strokes behind Shipley, who birdied at holes 13 and 16 during Sunday’s final round.

“We wanted to win, and we wanted to get that, especially there’s nothing else to really win out here with where the leaders are at, so it was definitely on our mind,” Shipley said.

The U.S. Open marked Shipley’s final competition as an amateur as the Ohio State graduate turns pro next week, making his debut on the PGA Tour Americas next week in Western Canada.

“I went out there last year for the Pacific Coast Amateur. We were in Vancouver. The people there are very nice. That stereotype is true,” Shipley said. “A lot of the golf courses are tree-lined and old-style. It’s a little bit different type of golf than we see in the States. But really excited for that opportunity.”

