Ohio State names Champions, Players of the Game for Penn State

To say that Ohio State’s matchup with Penn State was a walk in the park would be the furthest thing from the truth. The Nittany Lions came to play on both sides of the ball and made the Buckeyes earn a hard-fought 33-24 victory Saturday.

After each game, the coaching staff goes through the film and grades each individual on their performance. The coveted mark that every player strives for is a grade of “Champion.” Anything other than that isn’t quite reaching the fullest of a player’s production and expectation for the week.

On that note, Ohio State just released its Champions and Players of the Game for the contest against Penn State, and, in a little change from the norm, only one offensive player graded out as Champion, with a total of nine from the defense.

Here are all the Champions and Players of the Game as announced by the Ohio State football program resulting from the tussle with the Nittany Lions. It must be noted, it appears as though OSU did not name an Offensive Player of the Game this week.

Champions on Offense

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs past Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji’Ayir Brown (16) and linebacker Brandon Smith (12) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Champions on offense

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Recevier

Champions on Defense

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) celebrates the fumble recovery during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Champions on Defense

Taron Vincent, Defensive Tackle

Tyreke Smith, Defensive End

Zach Harrison, Defensive End

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle

Marcus Williamson, Cornerback

Ronnie Hickman, Safety

Cameron Brown, Cornerback

Cody Simon, Linebacker

Steele Chambers, Linebacker

Defensive Player of the Game

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage (86) recovers a fumble and scores a touchdown against Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Player of the Game

Jerron Cage, Defensive Tackle

Special Teams Player of the Game

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles named Big Ten Specialist of the Week

Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Special Teams Player of the Game

Noah Ruggles, Kicker

Scout Team Players of the Week

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Booker (86) catches a pass during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Scout Team Players of the Week

Aaron Cox, Defensive Lineman

Chris Booker, Wide Receiver

Ryan Smith, Offensive Line

Lloyd McFarquhar, Cornerback

