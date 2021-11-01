Ohio State names Champions, Players of the Game for Penn State
To say that Ohio State’s matchup with Penn State was a walk in the park would be the furthest thing from the truth. The Nittany Lions came to play on both sides of the ball and made the Buckeyes earn a hard-fought 33-24 victory Saturday.
After each game, the coaching staff goes through the film and grades each individual on their performance. The coveted mark that every player strives for is a grade of “Champion.” Anything other than that isn’t quite reaching the fullest of a player’s production and expectation for the week.
On that note, Ohio State just released its Champions and Players of the Game for the contest against Penn State, and, in a little change from the norm, only one offensive player graded out as Champion, with a total of nine from the defense.
Here are all the Champions and Players of the Game as announced by the Ohio State football program resulting from the tussle with the Nittany Lions. It must be noted, it appears as though OSU did not name an Offensive Player of the Game this week.
Champions on Offense
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs past Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji’Ayir Brown (16) and linebacker Brandon Smith (12) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Recevier
Champions on Defense
Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) celebrates the fumble recovery during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Taron Vincent, Defensive Tackle
Tyreke Smith, Defensive End
Zach Harrison, Defensive End
Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle
Marcus Williamson, Cornerback
Ronnie Hickman, Safety
Cameron Brown, Cornerback
Cody Simon, Linebacker
Steele Chambers, Linebacker
Defensive Player of the Game
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage (86) recovers a fumble and scores a touchdown against Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Jerron Cage, Defensive Tackle
Special Teams Player of the Game
Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Noah Ruggles, Kicker
Scout Team Players of the Week
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Booker (86) catches a pass during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Cox, Defensive Lineman
Chris Booker, Wide Receiver
Ryan Smith, Offensive Line
Lloyd McFarquhar, Cornerback
