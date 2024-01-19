Ohio State names Bill O’Brien as new offensive coordinator

Ohio State has named the football team’s next offensive coordinator.

Bill O’Brien, a 34-year coaching veteran with experience in both the NFL and college football, has been hired as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, head coach Ryan Day announced on Friday.

Day said O’Brien brings “a wealth of knowledge.”

“He is an excellent and experienced offensive coach who has run NFL and Power 5 programs and developed some truly elite players throughout his career. He’ll be an excellent teacher and recruiter for us, and he absolutely strengthens our staff,” Day said.

O’Brien spent the 2023 season with the New England Patriots. He has experience with the Big Ten Conference. From 2012-13, he served as the head coach of Penn State and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2012.

