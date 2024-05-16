Ohio State named top wide receiver unit in college football by On3

It’s no secret that there’s no position group Ohio State has developed better in recent memory than wide receivers. That’s not changing anytime soon as even after losing Marvin Harrison Jr. to the NFL, the Buckeyes are still projected to have a very talented group of playmakers at wide receiver in 2024.

On3 college football analyst, Jesse Simonton, ranked Ohio State as the top wide receiver unit in college football in 2024 in his article last week. Between Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, and others, the Buckeyes have elite high-end talent as well as great depth at the position.

Not many true freshman around college football make an impact on their team but Jeremiah Smith is an exception. He has put his remarkable talent on display in spring practices and in March, became the first Buckeye to shed his black stripe after just four practices.

Jeremiah Smith 😳 pic.twitter.com/8tG66Yltsn — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 6, 2024

Emeka Egbuka has been one of the best wide receivers in college football over the last two season. He has is an elite route runner with good elusiveness after the catch. In 2024 he is expected to step into an even bigger role for the Buckeyes.

Emeka Egbuka 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/NvU8J34o54 — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) April 13, 2024

Also projected to step into a bigger role is Carnell Tate who made a good impact in his true freshman season. He made 11 appearances where he was fifth on the team in receiving with 264 yards.

Carnell Tate is PRIMED to breakout in the 2024 season as a presumed starter

In 2023

264 Rec yards

18 REC (both most by OSU freshman since Garrett Wilson 2019)

1 TD pic.twitter.com/2VRm3Eh7nl — ohio state basketball enjoyer (@BrodieKnowsBall) May 7, 2024

Brandon Inniss is also expected to make an impact next season. He was a part of a talented group of receivers in the 2023 class and flashed his potential when he hauled in a 58-yard touchdown catch against Purdue.

"Just a competitive fire in him, just fierce, the guy you want on your team" Ryan Day with some really high praise for Brandon Inniss today. He also said Carnell Tate has shown that the sky is the limit, and Jeremiah Smith is already flashing: pic.twitter.com/UaXX3jcKrA — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) March 19, 2024

