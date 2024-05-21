Ohio State named top defensive line in college football headed into 2024 by On3

Headed into the 2024 season, there are huge expectations for Ohio State’s defense. The Buckeyes were one of the top defensive units in college football last season. After returning key players at every position and landing former Alabama Freshman All-American, Caleb Downs, from the transfer portal, the Silver Bullets are expected to be even stronger in 2024.

Some of the biggest returnees for the Buckeyes come at the defensive line creating a rotation with outstanding high-end talent, depth, and young players who can develop.

This is backed up by On3’s college football columnist Jesse Simonton, who ranked the Buckeyes as the best defensive line in college football headed into the 2024 season.

Starting on the edge will be J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer who both returned for their senior season in Columbus. The edge rushing duo led the team in pressures last year with 37 apiece and also provide good run defense.

The Silver Bullets are back. pic.twitter.com/PxqkxXpy4k — Eleven Warriors (@11W) October 21, 2023

After being the anchor of the defensive line last year, Tyleik Williams announced his return for the senior season. Williams provides a dominant presence taking on blocks against the run along with good pass rushing maintaining his high level of play while playing a high snap count.

We love a Tyleik Williams defensive touchdown. pic.twitter.com/34N5LULB24 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 16, 2023

Returning alongside Williams on the interior is Ty Hamilton, who was a key part of the defensive line rotation last season providing another strong playmaker up the middle against the run.

Also projected to get snaps next season includes Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson, Hero Kanu, Kayden McDonald, Eddrick Houston, Mitchell Melton, Tyrone Malone, and Jason Moore providing the unit with good depth.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire