Ohio State moving on up in the AP Top 25 Poll
Ohio State was on a bye this week, but that didn’t keep the Buckeyes from moving up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. After seeing No. 2 Iowa go down, voters moved OSU up to No. 5 in the country.
Cincinnati moved up to the No. 2 spot, the highest-ranking ever for the Bearcat football team. Oklahoma and Alabama also each moved up one spot to No. 3 and 4, just ahead of the Buckeyes.
POLL ALERT: Cincinnati up to No. 2, Purdue snaps AP Top 25 poll drought after beating Iowa; Texas-San Antonio ranked for 1st time.
Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/RePYaj3a7h pic.twitter.com/BdfnVMkQaz
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 17, 2021
Here’s how the full top 10 sits currently: Georgia (1), Cincinnati (2), Oklahoma (3), Alabama (4), Ohio State (5), Michigan (6) Penn State (7), Oklahoma State (8), Michigan State (9) and Oregon (10).
The Big Ten still looking strong with four teams in the top 10. Here’s a look at the rest of the top 25
Associated Press Top 25 Poll
Ranking
Team
1.
2.
Cincinnati
3.
4.
5.
Ohio State
6.
7.
8.
Oklahoma State
9.
10.
11.
Iowa
12.
Ole Miss
13.
14.
Coastal Carolina
15.
Kentucky
16.
Wake Forest
17.
Texas A&M
18.
NC State
19.
20.
Baylor
21.
SMU
22.
San Diego State
23.
Pittsburgh
24.
UTSA
25.
Purdue
Others Receiving Votes
Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1
