Ohio State moving on up in the AP Top 25 Poll

Ohio State was on a bye this week, but that didn’t keep the Buckeyes from moving up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. After seeing No. 2 Iowa go down, voters moved OSU up to No. 5 in the country.

Cincinnati moved up to the No. 2 spot, the highest-ranking ever for the Bearcat football team. Oklahoma and Alabama also each moved up one spot to No. 3 and 4, just ahead of the Buckeyes.

POLL ALERT: Cincinnati up to No. 2, Purdue snaps AP Top 25 poll drought after beating Iowa; Texas-San Antonio ranked for 1st time. Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/RePYaj3a7h pic.twitter.com/BdfnVMkQaz — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 17, 2021

Here’s how the full top 10 sits currently: Georgia (1), Cincinnati (2), Oklahoma (3), Alabama (4), Ohio State (5), Michigan (6) Penn State (7), Oklahoma State (8), Michigan State (9) and Oregon (10).

The Big Ten still looking strong with four teams in the top 10. Here’s a look at the rest of the top 25

NEXT … Complete Associated Press Top 25

Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Ranking Team 1. Georgia 2. Cincinnati 3. Oklahoma 4. Alabama 5. Ohio State 6. Michigan 7. Penn State 8. Oklahoma State 9. Michigan State 10. Oregon 11. Iowa 12. Ole Miss 13. Notre Dame 14. Coastal Carolina 15. Kentucky 16. Wake Forest 17. Texas A&M 18. NC State 19. Auburn 20. Baylor 21. SMU 22. San Diego State 23. Pittsburgh 24. UTSA 25. Purdue

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

Related

Story continues

Ohio State climbs yet again in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

List

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 7: Order restored

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 7 | Buckeyes Wire

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.