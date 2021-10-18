Ohio State moving on up in the AP Top 25 Poll

Mark Russell
Ohio State was on a bye this week, but that didn’t keep the Buckeyes from moving up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. After seeing No. 2 Iowa go down, voters moved OSU up to No. 5 in the country.

Cincinnati moved up to the No. 2 spot, the highest-ranking ever for the Bearcat football team. Oklahoma and Alabama also each moved up one spot to No. 3 and 4, just ahead of the Buckeyes.

Here’s how the full top 10 sits currently: Georgia (1), Cincinnati (2), Oklahoma (3), Alabama (4), Ohio State (5), Michigan (6) Penn State (7), Oklahoma State (8), Michigan State (9) and Oregon (10).

The Big Ten still looking strong with four teams in the top 10. Here’s a look at the rest of the top 25

Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Ranking

Team

1.

Georgia

2.

Cincinnati

3.

Oklahoma

4.

Alabama

5.

Ohio State

6.

Michigan

7.

Penn State

8.

Oklahoma State

9.

Michigan State

10.

Oregon

11.

Iowa

12.

Ole Miss

13.

Notre Dame

14.

Coastal Carolina

15.

Kentucky

16.

Wake Forest

17.

Texas A&M

18.

NC State

19.

Auburn

20.

Baylor

21.

SMU

22.

San Diego State

23.

Pittsburgh

24.

UTSA

25.

Purdue

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

