Ohio State moves up as top five gets shuffled in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

A busy college football Saturday produced no major upsets. But there was significant shuffling near the top of the US LBM Coaches Poll nonetheless as the voters assessed the most recent results.

Georgia remains No. 1, claiming 61 of 64 first-place votes after handling a non-conference date with Alabama-Birmingham. Michigan holds at No. 2 after dispatching previously unbeaten Rutgers in its Big Ten opener.

The changes kick in at No. 3, as Ohio State slips ahead of Florida State. The Buckeyes received a pair of No. 1 votes on the heels of their last-second triumph at Notre Dame. The Seminoles, despite winning on the road at Clemson, drop back to No. 4. Texas, an easy winner against Baylor, moves into the top five for the first time this season. The Longhorns ahead of No. 6 Southern California after the Trojans let Arizona State hang around before closing out a late-night 42-28 victory.

Penn State stayed put at No. 7 after blanking Iowa. Washington also held its No. 8 position but received a No. 1 vote after blowing out California in its Pac-12 opener. Oregon and Utah give the Pac-12 an impressive four teams in the top 10, with a fifth, Washington State, jumping seven places to No. 17. Notre Dame, meanwhile, slips four places to No. 13 behind Alabama and LSU.

The quartet of teams moving into the Top 25 this week features a returnee, with three more appearing for the first time this season. Missouri heads the group, making its season debut at No. 22 with Florida at No. 23. No. 24 Kansas also joins while No. 25 Kansas State returns after a one-week absence.

Colorado, Iowa, Clemson and UCLA are the week’s dropouts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coaches Poll: Ohio State, Texas rise as top five gets shuffled