Ohio State moves up to No. 3 in NCAA Re-Rank 1-133 after defeat of Penn State

Ohio State takes over at No. 3 following Saturday's 20-12 win against Penn State and Washington steps back to No. 4 as the top six rounds into form in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-133.

There are six unbeaten Power Five teams still remaining in the Bowl Subdivision: No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Georgia, Ohio State, Washington, No. 5 Florida State and No. 6 Oklahoma. Despite struggling against Arizona State, the Huskies stayed ahead of Florida State after the Seminoles beat Duke 38-20.

But the Buckeyes earned the bump after clamping down on Penn State's offense to win a seventh in a row in the series. OSU didn't allow a third-down conversion until the final drive of the game and held Drew Allar to just 4.5 yards per pass attempt.

That loss drops the Nittany Lions seven spots to No. 12. Another team falling after Saturday is North Carolina, down eight to No. 16 after a shocking loss to Virginia.

And there's a familiar face back in the top 10 after a brief absence. Alabama lands at No. 9 after topping Tennessee to move to 7-1. Without the same flash or style points, the Crimson Tide have found a method for maximizing Jalen Milroe while leaning on a very productive defense.

Alabama is one of six teams in the top 25 from the SEC, the most of any conference. The Pac-12 has five, with four coming in the top 11. One Pac-12 team that didn't make the cut is No. 27 Southern California after losses to Notre Dame and Utah.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Re-Rank: Ohio State among teams rising in NCAA 1-133