Ohio State moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Ohio State football team did what we all thought they would do when Akron came to town. The Buckeyes dominated in every facet of the game while playing many younger, inexperienced players. Several starters were out nursing injuries in preparation for the Big Ten slate.

The voters liked what they saw moving Ohio State up two spots in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll from No. 12 to No. 10 in the Week 4 rankings.

It was a wild week in college football with several teams falling and others squeaking by to victories. Texas A&M and Clemson both fell out of the top 10. Oregon jumped Oklahoma after the Sooners struggled with West Virginia.

Here’s a look at the top 10 currently: Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Oregon (3) Oklahoma, (4), Iowa (5), Penn State (6), Notre Dame (7), Cincinnati (8), Florida (9) and Ohio State (10).

The final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for the month of September certainly looks a lot different from the first one. Check out all the highlights after Week 4: https://t.co/MTAlrSf1kQ pic.twitter.com/pmpqWDS1hz — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 26, 2021

Ohio State looks to continue its climb back up the polls as it travels to New Jersey to take on Rutgers next Saturday. Here’s a look at the rest of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25.

NEXT … Complete USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Story continues

Schools Dropped Out

No. 14 Iowa State; No. 15 Wisconsin; No. 20 North Carolina.

Others Receiving Votes

Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.