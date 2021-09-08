Ohio State moves up in latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll

It was a game of leapfrog for the AP Top 25 College Football Poll in week two. Alabama rolled and stayed in the No. 1 spot. After that, teams jumped all around.

Ohio State moved up the ladder one spot after beating Minnesota on the road, skipping ahead of Clemson and Oklahoma. The Sooners didn’t look like the trendy pick everyone has been making them out to be after hanging on to beat Tulane. And Clemson looked very pedestrian after losing the much-hyped matchup with Georgia. The Bulldogs jumped all the way from No. 5 up to No. 2 after knocking off Dabo and the Tigers.

Penn State was close to cracking the top ten after taking care of Wisconsin in Madison. And how about Iowa dismantling Indiana to move into the No. 10 spot, setting up a top ten showdown with arch-rival Iowa State this weekend.

This is what makes college football so great. Every single week matters and no opponent can be taken lightly.

For the second time in the last three seasons and the third time in the last five the SEC is sitting 1-2 in the AP Top 25. This is the 30th time it has happened in the 85-year history of the college football poll. Full poll presented by @askRegions >> https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/BPstT6fBvg — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 8, 2021

NEXT … Complete AP Top 25

Complete AP Top 25 College Football Poll

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. Clemson

7. Cincinnati

8. Notre Dame

9. Iowa State

10. Iowa

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. Florida

14. USC

15. Texas

16. UCLA

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Wisconsin

19. Virginia Tech

20. Ole Miss

21. Utah

22. Miami

23. Arizona State

24. North Carolina

25. Auburn

